Refugees in Mozambique recount attack by Islamist insurgents

By: Caroline DUMAY | Stefan CARSTENS | Sam BRADPIECE 7 min

Since 2017, the insurgency raging in northern Mozambique has cost close to 3,000 lives and displaced more than 700,000 people. On March 23, 2021, militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group attacked the town of Palma, prompting French energy group Total to shut down its operations in the region, despite having invested more than $20 billion dollars in a liquefied natural gas project there. As this mega-project is put on hold, and the company’s staff withdrawn – at least until stability is reestablished – the Mozambican government is largely refusing outside military assistance.