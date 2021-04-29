After four decades of war, Afghans yearn for mental support

FOCUS

By: Shahzaib WAHLAH | Sonia GHEZALI

Psychologists usually make for unlikely media personalities. But in Afghanistan, a country plagued by war for more than four decades, people are flocking to TV shows featuring therapists. A national survey shows that more than 84 percent of Afghans have been subject to, or have witnessed, a traumatic event. But even though more than half of the population suffers from psychological distress, there are few professionals to help them. Even if there were, many people are unlikely to reach out for help; it's not part of Afghan culture, with many opting instead to stay silent or turn to a mullah.