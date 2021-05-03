Focus

Covid-19: India's battle for oxygen

By: Navodita KUMARI | Mathilde CUSIN | Jérôme MARS | Alban ALVAREZ
6 min

A ferocious second wave of coronavirus in India has overwhelmed hospitals and caused a shortage of oxygen, leaving many helpless as they try to treat their sick relatives at home. This desperate search for oxygen often ends in grief. The capital New Delhi has been reporting at least one Covid-19 death every four minutes in the past few days, with a total of 3,400 deaths nationwide on May 2. Our correspondents Navodita Kumari, Mathilde Cusin, Jérôme Mars and Alban Alvarez report.

Programme prepared by Jennie Shin.

