Covid-19: South African variant takes devastating toll on Madagascar

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Gaëlle BORGIA 7 min

Madagascar is facing a second deadly wave of Covid-19, as the South African variant spreads across the island nation. In the past month, almost 13,000 infections and 250 deaths have been recorded, according to official figures that likely represent a vast underestimate. The situation is spiralling out of control and has been worsened by shortages of oxygen and medicine, with hospitals overwhelmed. Meanwhile, the authorities are downplaying the gravity of the situation. The first vaccines are due to arrive at the end of the week in Madagascar. Our correspondent Gaëlle Borgia reports.