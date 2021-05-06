As voters head to the polls for the Scottish Parliament elections, the issue of independence is not far from people's minds. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is hoping for a majority in the 129-seat devolved parliament, which could pave the way for a second referendum on Scottish independence. Back in 2014, Scots voted by a margin of 55 percent to stay in the UK, but since Brexit, the polls have indicated a rise in support for going it alone.

FRANCE 24's team reports from Dumbarton, which was once a mighty shipbuilding town and a Labour Party stronghold. Today, although currently held by Labour, it's the most marginal seat in Scotland and is being closely watched, with the future of the United Kingdom potentially at stake.

Since Brexit, a series of opinion polls have shown an increase in support for Scottish independence, which would be the biggest shakeup of the Union in a century. But while some Scots are in favour of cutting ties with London, others argue that Scotland has been weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic and believe it would be better off staying in the UK.

