Covid-19: One year on, Canada learns lessons from high death toll in care homes

By: François RIHOUAY | Gloria Henriquez

During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Canada, seventy percent of the country's deaths took place in long-term care facilities for the elderly, a tragic world record. Senior citizens often died alone in their rooms. But the cause of death was not always the coronavirus. Some died from hunger and thirst due to neglect, according to several investigative reports that have been made public over the past year. Our correspondents report from Quebec and Ontario, the two worst affected Canadian provinces.