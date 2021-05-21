Peru's Asháninka people gain autonomy through cacao farming

By: Thomas NICOLON

In Peru's "Central Jungle" region, indigenous Asháninka people, who were traditionally hunter-gatherers, are increasingly turning to cacao farming. After years of selling their cacao to big corporations for little money, they have taken matters in their own hands. In this remote area, Peruvians from other regions have been hunting wild animals in large quantities for decades. But thanks to cacao, which is processed into chocolate, the Asháninka are breathing new life into their ancestral territory while living autonomously. Our correspondent Thomas Nicolon reports.