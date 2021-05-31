Farmers in California face severe water shortages

By: Olivia BIZOT | Valérie DEKIMPE | FRANCE 2 6 min

Two thirds of the fruit that Americans consume and 80 percent of almonds eaten around the world are grown in the US state of California. But the area is seeing increasingly dry seasons. Many farmers are now being forced to fell almond, peach and apricot due to drought, but the problem is at least partially manmade. Intensive cultivation is prompting farmers to dig deeper and deeper wells, soaking up more and more moisture from the already parched soil. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Olivia Bizot and Valérie Dekimpe.