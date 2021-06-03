No future? Texas oil industry faces challenging times
The US oil industry has just been through one of its toughest years ever. Following a trade war with Russia and Saudi Arabia, the sector was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. In Texas – America's top oil-producing state – the industry is slowly getting back on its feet just as a new challenge looms: the Biden administration's shift to green energy. Our correspondents went to the Permian Basin in West Texas to see what the future looks like for the US oil industry.
Programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Camille Nédélec.
