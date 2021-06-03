No future? Texas oil industry faces challenging times

By: Fanny ALLARD | Kethevane GORJESTANI 7 min

The US oil industry has just been through one of its toughest years ever. Following a trade war with Russia and Saudi Arabia, the sector was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. In Texas – America's top oil-producing state – the industry is slowly getting back on its feet just as a new challenge looms: the Biden administration's shift to green energy. Our correspondents went to the Permian Basin in West Texas to see what the future looks like for the US oil industry.