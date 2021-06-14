Texas blown away by wind power

Texas, the land of oil, is also one of the windiest regions of the US. © france24

By: Fanny ALLARD | Kethevane GORJESTANI 7 min

Texas may be known as the land of oil, but it is also at the forefront of the charge toward renewable energy in the US. The cold wave that hit the South in February once again put climate change in the spotlight and highlighted the reliance of the state’s electrical grid on wind turbines. A quarter of electricity here comes from wind, more than coal, the production of which fell by half in a decade. But in this deeply Republican state, the push for renewable energy has more to do with cash than climate.