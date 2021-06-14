Texas blown away by wind power
Texas may be known as the land of oil, but it is also at the forefront of the charge toward renewable energy in the US. The cold wave that hit the South in February once again put climate change in the spotlight and highlighted the reliance of the state’s electrical grid on wind turbines. A quarter of electricity here comes from wind, more than coal, the production of which fell by half in a decade. But in this deeply Republican state, the push for renewable energy has more to do with cash than climate.
Wind is a more reliable source of energy financially than oil, which is subject to the whims of the market. Report by Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani.
