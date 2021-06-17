Plastic pollution: China starts tackling colossal problem

By: Charles PELLEGRIN | Li YUPU | Anna HARTLEY

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of plastic products. For years, most of it has ended up in poorly managed landfills, which go on to pollute the environment and oceans. But a series of new laws in effect since January 2020 aim to significantly reduce plastic pollution over five years by phasing out single-use plastic, encouraging research and development of plastic alternatives and improving waste management and recycling. So are these goals realistic and is China willing to kick its plastic addiction? Our correspondents report.