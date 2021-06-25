Collapsed metro overpass deepens social divide in Mexico City

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Gwendolina DUVAL | Laurence CUVILLIER | Matthieu COMIN | James VASINA 6 min

Last month, a metro crash killed 26 people in Mexico City. The tragedy has highlighted the inequalities that prevail in the sprawling megalopolis. The damaged metro line was one of the few connections between poor neighbourhoods and downtown Mexico City, where jobs are located. These working-class areas are now more isolated than ever, while an overall lack of infrastructure exacerbates the gigantic social divide in the capital city of 23 million inhabitants. Our correspondents report.