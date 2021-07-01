Propaganda onslaught marks 100th anniversary of Chinese Communist Party

By: Charles PELLEGRIN | Li YUPU | Jenny TANG 7 min

In the lead-up to the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Beijing has launched a nationwide propaganda drive. Historical sites linked to party history have been renovated, cinemas have been ordered to screen propaganda films and questions about party history have been added to university entrance exams. But Beijing also wants to censure any competing narratives. A hotline has been set up to report anyone critical of the party's past. Our correspondents report.