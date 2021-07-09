South Sudan: 10 years after independence, 7 million people at risk of famine

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Nick SPICER | Simon WOHLFAHRT 6 min

The world's newest country is marking a decade of independence. But the situation is dire for the people of South Sudan, despite the 2018 peace deal between President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar that put an end to a six-year civil war. The deal isn't respected much beyond the capital. Amid food shortages, communal conflicts and floods linked to global warming, prospects are grim for one of the poorest countries on the planet. The World Food Programme says some seven million South Sudanese can't get enough to eat. Since the government in Juba has no plan to help them, many people rely on international aid to survive.