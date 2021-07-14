Focus

How the French army trains for 'high-intensity' conflict

Issued on: Modified:

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Caroline GRANDJEAN | Fadile BHAYAT Follow | Mandi HESHMATI
5 min

France's new military programming law increases the country's defence budget to 2 percent of GDP by 2025. It's an investment in the modernisation of equipment, but also in the training of soldiers. The aim is to teach soldiers to face an army at least as well equipped as that of France in a context of global rearmament. Our reporters Fadile Bhayat, Mandi Heshmati and Caroline Grandjean followed French troops during a "high-intensity" training exercise.

Advertising

Programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Rebecca Martin, Jennie Shin and Wassim Cornet.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN