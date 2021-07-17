Focus

Venezuelan migrants in Colombia face hunger and distress

By: Juan OROZCO | Pascale MARIANI | Steven James GRATTAN
In Maicao, a Colombian town on the border with Venezuela, slums have grown in size due to an increased number of Venezuelan migrants. One of these neighbourhoods, La Pista, is located on an old landing strip. Battling a lack of resources, most of the migrants who live there do not have enough to feed their families. Their children suffer from malnutrition, a scourge that has worsened with the Covid-19 pandemic. Our correspondents report.

