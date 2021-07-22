Afghanistan: Former military interpreters live in fear of return to Taliban rule

By: Shahzaib WAHLAH | Sonia GHEZALI 7 min

As the Taliban gain ground throughout Afghanistan, Afghans who worked as interpreters for foreign armies are living in fear of reprisals. Perceived as traitors by the Taliban, they've been imploring Western nations to grant them a visa so they can flee the country. Although the Taliban say no harm will be done to former interpreters who show remorse, Afghans who worked for foreign forces find it difficult to believe this promise. Some of them agreed to speak to FRANCE 24 anonymously.