US veterans, families of fallen soldiers divided over withdrawal from Afghanistan

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Fanny ALLARD | Matthieu MABIN | Kethevane GORJESTANI 6 min

Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks that propelled the US into its longest war, the last US troops have left Afghanistan. More than 800,000 US soldiers were deployed there over the past two decades. The Taliban have now retaken control of nearly the whole country. Should the US have pulled out? Could the Biden administration have handled the withdrawal better? What will happen after US troops are gone? Our correspondents met with US citizens whose lives have been changed forever by the conflict.