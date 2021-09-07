Opponents of Nicaragua's Ortega flee abroad to avoid arrest

By: Laurence CUVILLIER | Matthieu COMIN 7 min

In Nicaragua, President Daniel Ortega has imprisoned all opposition candidates who were set to run in the November 7 presidential polls. Meanwhile, dozens of public figures, party heads and student leaders have been arrested for "treason to the country". Ortega's critics now have only two options: exile or prison. Many are fleeing to Costa Rica, which over the past three years has seen an influx of some 100,000 Nicaraguans. Our regional correspondents report.