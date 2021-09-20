Canada election: Justin Trudeau's risky gamble?

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: François RIHOUAY | Gloria Henriquez | Joanne PROFETA 5 min

Is Justin Trudeau's honeymoon period with Canadian voters over? Only half-way through his second term, the prime minister has called snap elections. As voters head to the polls this Monday, the ruling Liberals are hoping to win 15 extra seats in the House of Commons in order to secure a majority. For some observers, it's a risky gamble, considering Canada's current political climate. Our correspondents Joanne Profeta, François Rihouay and Gloria Henriquez report.