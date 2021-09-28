After the Amazon, Brazil's Atlantic forest in danger

By: Fanny LOTHAIRE | Laura DAMASE | Mariam KONE | Lucinda ELLIOTT

Activists in Brazil are sounding the alarm over the fate of a native forest that is almost entirely lost and, like the Amazon, is in serious danger. The Mata Atlantica used to cover one million square kilometres, roughly the entire Atlantic coastline of the country. But due to urban development and vast agricultural expansion, only 12 percent of its original territory remains. To make matters worse, the forest is also facing an unprecedented drought. Our correspondents report.