Canada's First Nations peoples seek truth and justice after remains of children found

By: François RIHOUAY | Gloria Henriquez

On Monday October 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kamloops, in British Columbia, where the remains of hundreds of indigenous First Nations children were found buried at the site of a former residential school in May. Trudeau apologised for not making the trip earlier. In recent months, shocking discoveries of the remains of First Nations children have made headlines and researchers warn they could continue. First Nations communities want justice for one of the darkest chapters in Canada's history. Our correspondents gained rare access to a "pow wow" – a sacred ceremony in honour of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.