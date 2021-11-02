DR Congo: Crime soars in city of Beni despite government-imposed ‘state of siege’

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Clément BONNEROT | Juliette DUBOIS

Six months ago, DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi placed North Kivu and Ituri – two provinces in the east of the country – under "a state of siege", effectively imposing martial law in a region that has been rocked by conflict for decades. Today, although the government claims that hundreds of armed militiamen have surrendered, massacres continue and security forces face mounting criticism. In the city of Beni, the justice system has ground to a halt and crime has soared. Our correspondents report.