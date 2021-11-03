Fighting desertification in Cameroon: Refugees to the rescue

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Marcel AMOKO | Michel MVONDO | Claudia NSONO

In the far north of Cameroon, Nigerian refugees have been fighting desertification for the past four years. The desert advances by 12 percent every year in the region, which gets on average three times less rainfall than the rest of the country. But the UNHCR is hoping that its programme at the Minawao camp can help turn back the tide. More than 360,000 seedlings have already been grown in the nursery and planted over more than 100 hectares. Our correspondents report.