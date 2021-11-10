The battle to protect ancient forests in Canada

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: François RIHOUAY | Joanne PROFETA | Laura McQUILLAN

Vancouver Island, in the Canadian province of British Columbia, is home to immense cedars and firs, some of them 800 years old. It's here that an environmental battle is raging between the logging industry and defenders of the Fairy Creek forest. The fight over logging has gone all the way to British Columbia's Supreme Court and is resonating within Canadian society, with police accused of excessive force towards the environmental protesters. Our correspondents François Rihouay, Joanne Profeta and Laura McQuillan report.