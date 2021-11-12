California's green revolution: US state's energy transition well underway

Though discussions at COP26 are usually among national governments, the US state of California sent its own delegation to the UN climate conference in Glasgow. California is already feeling the effects of climate change and in recent years it has taken aggressive action to reduce greenhouse gases, with a target of 100 percent clean electricity by 2045. Our correspondents Valérie Defert, Pierrick Leurent and Ryan Thompson report from the Golden State.