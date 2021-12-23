Focus

Post-Soviet Estonia: From collective farms to digital powerhouse

Issued on:

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Sylvain ROUSSEAU | Achraf ABID

This is our fourth episode on the fall of the Soviet Union. Today we go to Estonia... the former Soviet republic which has undergone the fastest and most radical modernisation. The country is now a digital powerhouse where almost everything can be done from a smartphone. France 24's Sylvain Rousseau and Achraf Abid report from Tallinn.

Advertising

Programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Wassim Cornet.

Watch the rest of our series marking 30 years since the fall of the Soviet Union:

In Russia, the battle for the memory of Soviet repressions

The good old days? Positive feelings about Stalin abound in Russia

Georgia's Post-Soviet Orthodox Church: a cultural and identity heavyweight

Ukraine's 'decommunisation' and the fall of Soviet symbols

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN