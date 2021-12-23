Post-Soviet Estonia: From collective farms to digital powerhouse
This is our fourth episode on the fall of the Soviet Union. Today we go to Estonia... the former Soviet republic which has undergone the fastest and most radical modernisation. The country is now a digital powerhouse where almost everything can be done from a smartphone. France 24's Sylvain Rousseau and Achraf Abid report from Tallinn.
Programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Wassim Cornet.
