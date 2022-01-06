One year after US Capitol riot, resentment persists among Trump supporters

By: Matthieu MABIN | Fanny ALLARD

It's been one year since the world watched in shock as ordinary citizens stormed the US Capitol in Washington. What made that dramatic event possible? What motivated the rioters to storm the heart of their own democracy? One year on, our reporters travelled to the small town of Johnstown in Pennsylvania, where working-class voters helped elect Donald Trump as president in 2016.