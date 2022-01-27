Canadian province of Quebec faces unprecedented staff shortages

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Joanne PROFETA

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Canada has faced a labour shortage like never before. There are currently more than 912,000 vacant positions, nearly twice as many as in 2019. Many people have decided to change their lifestyles and companies have to adapt. Quebec is the hardest-hit province, with 64 percent of small and medium-sized businesses struggling to hire. Saint-Bruno, a popular ski resort located an hour away from Montreal, is desperately short of seasonal workers. Even the healthcare sector is affected. FRANCE 24's Joanne Profeta reports.