The world's youngest republic: A closer look at Barbados

By: Cyrille CHARPENTIER | Damien LANSADE | Aditi BHALOTRA

On November 30, 2021, Barbados became the world's youngest republic, cutting historic ties with the British monarchy. In the 17th century, the Caribbean island state became a British colony dedicated to sugar production. Some 90 percent of its population are descended from slaves. Since independence in 1966, Barbados had long been ambivalent about its colonial heritage. But today, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is taking the country into a new era. Our team reports.