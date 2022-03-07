Systemic racism in Brazil: Anger over murder of Congolese refugee

05:11 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Louise RAULAIS | Tim VICKERY | Perrine JUAN

In a crime that shocked Brazil, 24-year-old Congolese refugee Moise Mugenyi Kabagambe was beaten to death in January. The worker at a beach kiosk in Rio de Janeiro had simply asked that his employers pay his overdue wages. His brutal xenophobic killing highlights the deeply rooted racism in Brazilian society. According to the latest Atlas of Violence, in 2019 in Brazil, 77% of homicide victims were Black. FRANCE 24's Perrine Juan, Louise Raulais and Tim Vickery report.