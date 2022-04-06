Bosnian War: Looking back at the long siege of Sarajevo, 30 years on

FRANCE 24

By: Emma JAMES | Julien SAUVAGET

Thirty years have passed since the siege of Sarajevo began in April 1992. The anniversary of this key moment in the Bosnian War comes as the world sees many tragic comparisons with current events in Ukraine. Sarajevo was under siege from Serbian forces for almost four years, the longest blockade of any capital city in modern warfare. More than 11,000 lives were lost. The city was eventually liberated with the help of the international community. But for those who witnessed events in Sarajevo first-hand, the memories are hard to bear. FRANCE 24's Julien Sauvaget and Emma James report.