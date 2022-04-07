Russian and Ukrainian asylum seekers face different fates at US-Mexico border

05:28 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Quentin DUVAL

In recent weeks, more and more Ukrainian and Russian nationals have been flocking to the US-Mexican border crossing of San Ysidro in a bid to seek asylum in the United States. Ukrainians manage to cross the border without too much difficulty, but Russians don't get such a warm welcome. A piece of US legislation known as Title 42 allow US authorities to turn away would-be refugees to prevent the spead of Covid-19. As a result, Russians are joining the ranks of thousands of migrants stranded in Mexico waiting to file their asylum applications. FRANCE 24's Quentin Duval reports.