Is El Salvador's Bitcoin gamble paying off?

By: Laurence CUVILLIER | Matthieu COMIN | Jennie SHIN

In September 2021, El Salvador became the first nation in the world to make bitcoin its official currency, along with the US dollar. The experiment in the small Central American country was considered groundbreaking by some and too risky by others. Seven months on, our regional correspondents take a look at how it has changed the lives of Salvadorians, for better or for worse.