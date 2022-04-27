Submarines, the new weapon of choice for Colombian drug traffickers

04:17 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Emerald MAXWELL | FRANCE 2

In the jungle of southern Colombia, drug traffickers go to extraordinary lengths to protect their cocaine shipments. Illegal drug labs are hidden in the forest, along with makeshift naval bases, where the cartels build their own submarines to export their cocaine to the US market. As a result, authorities are struggling to stem the flow of drugs from the area. The navy estimates that it intercepts just over half of the 1,200 tonnes of cocaine produced in Colombia every year. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Emerald Maxwell.