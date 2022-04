Rape as a weapon of war: France's shameful legacy in Algeria

By: Camille NEDELEC | Florence GAILLARD

Sixty years ago, Algeria won its independence after a brutal war with France. There is plenty of documentation on the 1954-1962 Algerian War, but one topic remains extremely taboo: the systemic rape of Algerian women by French soldiers during the conflict. Survivors have yet to see justice, and time is running out. FRANCE 24's Florence Gaillard reports.