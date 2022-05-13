Peru's Covid orphans struggle to get by

05:12 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Thomas NICOLON

As Peru slowly emerges from the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, the government is trying to help the country's Covid orphans. According to the medical journal The Lancet, around 100,000 children in Peru lost at least one of their two parents to the pandemic; more than anywhere else in the world. The poorest Peruvians have been hit the hardest and many Covid orphans and widows are struggling to survive, both financially and emotionally. Our correspondent reports.