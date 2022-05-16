War in Ukraine: Irpin residents return to ruins after Russian withdrawal

05:12 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Nadia MASSIH Follow | Bastien RENOUIL | Raïd ABU ZAIDEH

The Ukrainian resistance in Irpin played a key role in holding off the Russian advance on the capital Kyiv during the first few weeks of the war. But the middle-class commuter town paid a heavy price. More than 300 civilians were killed and tens of thousands fled. Now, more than a month after the Russian withdrawal, residents are beginning to return to try to rebuild their lives. Reconstruction is slowly getting under way, but an estimated €800 million is needed to build new homes. FRANCE 24's Nadia Massih, Bastien Renouil and Raïd Abu Zaideh report from Irpin.