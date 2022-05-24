Ukraine's Jewish community opens its doors to those displaced by war

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that one of the key aims of Russia's offensive in Ukraine is to "denazify" the country. But for the Jewish community in Ukraine, including President Volodymyr Zelensky himself, this claim is not only anti-Semitic but ridiculous. Some Jewish Ukrainians who have chosen not to flee the fighting have opened the doors of their synagogues and homes to welcome, care for and protect their fellow citizens, regardless of faith. This has brought Hasidic Jews and other Ukrainians closer together. Our team on the ground reports.