Argentina's trans community fights for better social inclusion

By: Camille NEDELEC | Nicolas FLON | Eléonore VANEL

Argentina is a pioneer when it comes to trans rights. For the past decade, citizens have had the right to choose their gender and change their ID papers without needing to consult with a doctor or lawyer. But ten years after the world's most progressive law when it comes to gender identity was enacted, the trans community in Argentina still suffers from discrimination in education, health and work. In a bid to remedy this, the government has just introduced a 1 percent quota of trans employees in the public sector. FRANCE 24's team reports.