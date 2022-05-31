US unions see revival in land of capitalism

By: Jessica LE MASURIER | Fanny CHAUVIN

Last month, Amazon's 8,000 warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York voted to form the company's first ever union. It was the first in a series of union victories at companies that pay hourly wages. Experts say this could be the most significant moment in decades for the US labour movement, sparking hope that a wave of unionisation could help millions of Americans secure fairer working conditions. But US corporations are fighting back. Our New York correspondents report.