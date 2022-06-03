Rewilding Argentina: Ibera park's gamble is paying off

05:26

By: Eléonore VANEL | Nicolas FLON

Tucked away in the north-eastern corner of Argentina is Ibera park, the world's second-largest wetland. Much of its wildlife vanished during the 20th century due to hunting and aggressive agricultural practices. But over the past 15 years, scientists and conservationists have taken a gamble to "rewild" the area by reintroducing endangered or previously extinct native species, including anteaters, scarlet macaws and even jaguars. The initiative is proving beneficial for both the environment and local communities. Our correspondents report.