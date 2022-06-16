War in Ukraine: Authorities face colossal challenge of reconstruction

05:47 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Catherine NORRIS TRENT | Pauline GODART | Wassim DALY

Although fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, people in the Kyiv region are already starting to rebuild, two and a half months after the withdrawal of Russian troops. The Ukrainian government estimates the cost of damage at more than $100 billion nationwide. Kyiv is looking for massive investment and aid from international allies, but also wants Russia to foot the bill. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris Trent, Pauline Godart and Wassim Daly report.