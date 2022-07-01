Dominica: Sale of 'golden passports' boosts island's coffers

06:31

By: Cyrille CHARPENTIER | Damien LANSADE | Aditi BHALOTRA

Dominica, a member of the Commonwealth, is a small island in the lesser Antilles. Located between the French overseas departments of Guadeloupe and Martinique, it's one of the poorest countries in the Caribbean. To finance its economy, Dominica offers a Citizenship by Investment programme, or CBI. Investors can buy a Dominican passport, which has two major advantages: it's one of the cheapest in the world and it grants visa-free access to the EU. Our correspondents report.