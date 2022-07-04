Chernobyl: The challenging return to daily operations after the Russian takeover

06:35

By: Catherine NORRIS TRENT | Pauline GODART

On February 24, the first day of Russia's war in Ukraine, Moscow's troops took over Chernobyl, the scene of the world's worst ever nuclear accident. Following a 35-day occupation, Ukraine regained control of the defunct plant but workers have had a hard time returning it to regular functioning. Employees were forced to rebuild IT systems from scratch after specialist equipment and software was ransacked by Russian soldiers. Chernobyl remains a highly volatile site, with hundreds of tonnes of radioactive material still sitting under a protective cover.