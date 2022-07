Algerian War: The enduring trauma of forced disappearances

06:19 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Karim YAHIAOUI | Narimène LAOUADI | Fabrice BIRAULT

During Algeria's war of independence, thousands of people were arrested by the French authorities, never to return home. While many are believed to have died in custody or have been assassinated by French forces, families of those missing grapple with the lack of closure. 60 years on, historians continue to investigate the disappearances and families still hope to learn more about the fate of their loved ones.