Canada's indigenous communities strive for reform after decades of discrimination

05:01 Focus © France 24

By: François RIHOUAY

Canada's government signed the most significant compensation agreement in its history in December 2021. After a nearly 15-year legal battle, the state will pay $40 billion for imposing racist and discriminatory practices on its child welfare system. The agreement, however, has been greeted by indigenous communities with caution, as confidence in Ottawa is weak.