Struck by an inflation crisis, Argentinians seek any means necessary to stay afloat

05:39 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Eléonore VANEL | Nicolas FLON

Rising inflation worldwide has made nearly everything more expensive - from energy to essential consumer goods. One country hit the hardest by rising prices is Argentina - inflation hit 51% at the end of 2021 and is expected to top 70% by the end of this year. Our correspondents Eléonore Vanel and Nicolas Flon took a look at the different avenues - both legal and illegal - Argentinians are taking to deal with the skyrocketing cost of living.