India: Hindu extremists are stoking a wave of Islamophobic sentiment across the country

05:23 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Edward HAYWOOD | Anida SAIFI

We take you to India, where anti-Muslim campaigns are on the rise in recent days. Some Hindu fundamentalists have even publicly called for the genocide of Muslims. Critics blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tacitly encouraging these attacks on Muslims by failing to condemn the increasing violence against this minority community. France 24 journalists Edward Haywood and Anida Saifi bring us more.