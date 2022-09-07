War in Ukraine: Wounded and shell-shocked soldiers treated for PTSD

05:35 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: James ANDRÉ | Virginie HERZ | Wassim DALY | Oleksiy GORDEEV | Video by: James ANDRÉ

The war in Ukraine has turned into an artillery battle that produces a continuous flow of injured and shell-shocked fighters. Our reporters James André, Virginie Herz, Wassim Daly and Oleksi Gordeev were granted rare access to a hospital in the suburbs of Kyiv, where nearly 200 wounded Ukrainian soldiers are recovering from traumatic frontline experiences. But not all injuries are physical. At the hospital, which specialises in physiotherapy and psychiatry, relaxation and acupuncture are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).